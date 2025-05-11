Ceasefire and concrete steps: Yermak and Sybiha outlined the circumstances for negotiations with the Russian Federation

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine believes that a ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for concrete steps, starting with a full 30-day ceasefire.

Details

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities responded to the Kremlin's proposal for negotiations.

Andriy Yermak noted that it is first about the implementation of a ceasefire on the front. And the Russian Federation should not "mask" the desire to continue the war.

First a ceasefire for 30 days, then everything else.

Russia should not mask the desire to continue the war under verbal constructions.

A ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war and it will confirm Russia's willingness to end the killings. - said in Yermak's post.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine's position is consistent, while the Russian Federation's proposal is a good sign.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly states this. Russia's declared readiness to end the war is a positive sign. Let's take concrete steps towards this. Starting with a full 30-day ceasefire on May 12, which we expect Russia to confirm, and negotiations - writes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in TG.

Recall

During his speech on the night of May 11, Vladimir Putin publicly called the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation a war. But in the end, the Russian president offered to resume peace talks with Ukraine as early as next week.

President Zelenskyy said that he expects confirmation from Russia of the ceasefire from May 12. He stressed that Ukraine is ready for a meeting for negotiations.