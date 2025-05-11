$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 9794 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 32688 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 63849 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 58826 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 86606 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55778 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69863 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73786 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64063 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66249 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Ceasefire and concrete steps: Yermak and Sybiha outlined the circumstances for negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 380 views

The Presidential Office emphasized that a ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war. Sybiha called for concrete steps, starting with a full 30-day ceasefire.

Ceasefire and concrete steps: Yermak and Sybiha outlined the circumstances for negotiations with the Russian Federation

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine believes that a ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for concrete steps, starting with a full 30-day ceasefire.

Transmits UNN with reference to the pages of the head of the OP Andriy Yermak and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in TG.

Details

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities responded to the Kremlin's proposal for negotiations.

Andriy Yermak noted that it is first about the implementation of a ceasefire on the front. And the Russian Federation should not "mask" the desire to continue the war.

First a ceasefire for 30 days, then everything else.
Russia should not mask the desire to continue the war under verbal constructions.
A ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war and it will confirm Russia's willingness to end the killings.

- said in Yermak's post.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine's position is consistent, while the Russian Federation's proposal is a good sign.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly states this. Russia's declared readiness to end the war is a positive sign. Let's take concrete steps towards this. Starting with a full 30-day ceasefire on May 12, which we expect Russia to confirm, and negotiations

- writes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in TG.

Recall

During his speech on the night of May 11, Vladimir Putin publicly called the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation a war. But in the end, the Russian president offered to resume peace talks with Ukraine as early as next week.

President Zelenskyy said that he expects confirmation from Russia of the ceasefire from May 12. He stressed that Ukraine is ready for a meeting for negotiations.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
