$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2782 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10263 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15402 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24173 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28335 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54757 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33210 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36026 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67027 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32636 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 43753 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 19583 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39184 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 64987 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26305 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54700 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65868 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 66987 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89512 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196227 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39915 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 32950 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40048 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120733 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68344 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4784 views

The State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences after criticism. It will hold a conciliation meeting and make changes to the project.

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

The State Property Fund of Ukraine is forced to review the scandalous draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers on the withdrawal of 135.2 thousand hectares of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. This is stated in the Fund's response to a request from UNN.

It is about a draft transfer of land that is at the disposal of the NAAS and has been used for selection, animal husbandry and scientific experiments for years, to the permanent use of the state enterprise "Reserve", which is under the management of the State Property Fund. This caused a sharp reaction from the Academy, a number of people's deputies, the agrarian committee of the Verkhovna Rada and the public.

Deputies at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Agrarian Committee on April 15 directly stated that the Fund's encroachment on these lands is unfounded and sent the draft resolution on the transfer of plots for revision

Under the pressure of arguments, the Fund for the first time recognized the need to amend the prepared draft order. In response to a request, the State Property Fund stated that it would hold a conciliation meeting with representatives of the NAAS on May 13, 2025. 

Based on the results of the meeting and the recommendations provided by all interested parties, the Fund will review and amend the draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On the withdrawal and transfer of land plots for permanent use without changing the intended purpose" in order to re-submit it for consideration and approval by the central executive authorities

- the response reads.

The Fund promised that during the further formation of the pool of land plots for withdrawal from the NAAS, the "optimal volume of land use of scientific institutions and enterprises" proposed and determined by the Cabinet will be taken into account in order to preserve the branches of selection, seed production, horticulture, viticulture and microbiology.

Thus, after a wave of appeals and public pressure, the State Property Fund was forced to retreat from its position and promises to take into account the needs of the NAAS.

Let us remind you

The alienation of 135.2 thousand hectares of NAAS land in favor of the State Property Fund will mean the loss of more than 18 thousand heads of cattle, 9.9 thousand pigs, 1.9 thousand sheep and 1.2 thousand poultry. A significant part of livestock farms will be forced to cease operations, which will be a serious blow to selective animal husbandry and breeding. This, in turn, will lead to the destruction of the entire system of reproduction of highly productive animals with the best genetic characteristics in Ukraine. This livestock is the basis for the development of domestic animal husbandry - from the quality of meat and milk to disease resistance, productivity, nutrition and effective diet.

In addition, due to the alienation of land, polygons for breeding work and the creation of new varieties of crops, territories for growing elite seeds, testing the latest agricultural technologies, and preserving and developing the base of genetic resources of plants and animals may be lost.

Let's add

Almost a year ago, the State Property Fund created the first operator of state lands, State Land Bank LLC, the purpose of which is to lease land and thus replenish the state budget. The first pool of state-owned land with a total area of almost 91 thousand hectares was transferred there, which the State Property Fund took from various state enterprises and institutions. However, during this time, Derzhzemobank managed to lease only a little more than 20 thousand hectares.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$66.21
Bitcoin
$103,815.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.89
Золото
$3,238.16
Ethereum
$2,550.71