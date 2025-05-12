The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has recognized Russia as responsible for the MH17 crash that occurred in July 2014. This decision indicates Russia's violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, reports UNN.

According to the statement, ICAO considered a complaint filed by the Netherlands and Australia in March 2022 regarding the downing of the Malaysian airliner on July 17, 2014, over the Donbas. The decision was made by vote on May 12 this year, and the majority of Council members supported the position of the Netherlands and Australia.

The next step will be to determine the form of compensation to be provided by the aggressor country. It is expected that ICAO will oblige Russia to enter into negotiations with the affected countries and facilitate the establishment of a dialogue.

This process should be constructive, with a clear schedule and a desire for a real result — emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Moscow announced its unilateral withdrawal from the dispute within ICAO in the summer of 2024.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague handed down an in absentia verdict to three defendants in the MH17 case — Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko, sentencing them to life imprisonment for participating in the downing of the plane. The court also concluded that at the time of the tragedy, Russia actually controlled the territory of the so-called "DPR".

A US court has allowed the family of deceased American Quinn Schansman to file a lawsuit against Sberbank of Russia in the MH17 case. The bank is accused of financing "DPR" militants through the American banking system.