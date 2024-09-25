“It is important to restore justice": Sybiga joins meeting of MH17 investigation team member countries

On Tuesday, September 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga joined a ministerial meeting of the member states of the Joint Investigation Team to investigate the downing of flight MH17. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is critical to bring justice and accountability to all those responsible, including those who gave the orders, and to ensure that such crimes are never repeated - the Minister emphasized.

According to him, Russia's downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 has demonstrated to the international community that Russia's violations of international law and its threats to international security go far beyond Ukraine.

Sibiga noted that in 10 years, Russia has not admitted its guilt or paid compensation to the families of the victims.

We welcome the shared commitment to the fight for truth, justice and accountability for the downing of MH17. We have full confidence in the independence, openness and impartiality of the proceedings against Russia in a number of international judicial institutions. We are awaiting the decision of the European Court of Human Rights. We are following the efforts of the Netherlands and Australia to bring Russia to justice at the International Civil Aviation Organization - Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

