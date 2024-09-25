“It is important to restore justice": Sybiga joins meeting of MH17 investigation team member countries

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100786 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 110485 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 112616 views
February 28, 07:04 PM • 52659 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 59277 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168393 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182795 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173287 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 200653 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 189553 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 142179 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 142197 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 146890 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138295 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 155155 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16068 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister took part in a meeting of the Joint Investigation Team on the downing of MH17. Sibiga emphasized the importance of bringing Russia to justice and awaits the decision of international courts.

On Tuesday, September 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga joined a ministerial meeting of the member states of the Joint Investigation Team to investigate the downing of flight MH17. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is critical to bring justice and accountability to all those responsible, including those who gave the orders, and to ensure that such crimes are never repeated

- the Minister emphasized. 

According to him, Russia's downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 has demonstrated to the international community that Russia's violations of international law and its threats to international security go far beyond Ukraine.

Sibiga noted that in 10 years, Russia has not admitted its guilt or paid compensation to the families of the victims.

We welcome the shared commitment to the fight for truth, justice and accountability for the downing of MH17. We have full confidence in the independence, openness and impartiality of the proceedings against Russia in a number of international judicial institutions. We are awaiting the decision of the European Court of Human Rights. We are following the efforts of the Netherlands and Australia to bring Russia to justice at the International Civil Aviation Organization

- Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

MH17 anniversary: Netherlands vows to continue efforts to achieve justice

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
australiaAustralia
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising