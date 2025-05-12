Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

American actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, has become a mother for the second time. The star gave birth to twins.

She announced this on Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

39-year-old Heard gave birth to twins on May 11 and has already shared the first photos of the newborns. In addition, she has already revealed the names of the babies: daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

I will never forget Mother's Day 2025. This year, I am incredibly happy to celebrate the addition to the family that I have been striving to create for many years. Today I am officially sharing the news that twins have joined the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and son Ocean do not give me peace (and my heart). When my first daughter, Oona, was born four years ago, my world changed forever. I didn't think I could be overwhelmed with joy. Well, now I'm torn three times!!! Becoming a mother on my own and on my own terms, despite my own fertility problems, has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am endlessly grateful that I was able to make this choice responsibly and thoughtfully. To all mothers, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I celebrate with you. Always with love, A x - the post reads.

The star did not reveal who the father of the newborns is.

Let us remind you

In December, it was reported that Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting her second child, three years after becoming a mother for the first time.