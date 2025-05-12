Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. They discussed the return of prisoners and children, and the head of state invited the Pope to Ukraine. The Head of State said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I also had a very good conversation with the Pope - I started the day with this. Pope Leo XIV said warm and very important words about Ukraine, about our people, about a just and lasting peace for our country and the return of our people - of course, the return of prisoners and children who were stolen by Russia. I thanked him for his support. We discussed possible meetings. I invited the Pope to come to Ukraine - Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind

The new Pope is a native of the United States Robert Francis Prevost.