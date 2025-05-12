Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 5324 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 18104 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 29423 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48440 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54021 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 30926 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28357 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27208 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26166 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32565 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.6m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 62570 views

The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence.

May 12, 11:24 AM • 5452 views

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

May 12, 12:29 PM • 8944 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 10527 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28276 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48441 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54022 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 87274 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 110354 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 94255 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28310 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 68759 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44824 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50870 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131080 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. They discussed the return of prisoners and children, and also agreed to meet in Ukraine.

Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. They discussed the return of prisoners and children, and the head of state invited the Pope to Ukraine. The Head of State said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I also had a very good conversation with the Pope - I started the day with this. Pope Leo XIV said warm and very important words about Ukraine, about our people, about a just and lasting peace for our country and the return of our people - of course, the return of prisoners and children who were stolen by Russia. I thanked him for his support. We discussed possible meetings. I invited the Pope to come to Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, agreed to plan a meeting12.05.25, 12:27 • 2846 views

Let us remind

The new Pope is a native of the United States Robert Francis Prevost.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.81
Bitcoin
$101,845.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,240.15
Ethereum
$2,483.53