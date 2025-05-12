Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, agreed to plan a meeting
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Pope to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Zelensky stressed that the Pope's visit will bring hope to all believers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine and announced plans to organize a personal meeting with the pontiff, UNN reports.
Invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people," Zelenskyy wrote.
According to the President, "we agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future."
