Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, agreed to plan a meeting

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3444 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10241 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22416 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20298 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27175 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46691 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30515 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46474 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68173 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84770 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
34%
748mm
Popular news

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 31015 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 32100 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 27651 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15441 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 33871 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 22416 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 34098 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 46691 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 74179 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 181556 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15626 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 25713 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 33342 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 114240 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 62382 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, agreed to plan a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Pope to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Zelensky stressed that the Pope's visit will bring hope to all believers.

Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, agreed to plan a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine and announced plans to organize a personal meeting with the pontiff, UNN reports.

Invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people," Zelenskyy wrote.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, "we agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future."

Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time: reiterated readiness for direct negotiations and expects a response from the Russian Federation12.05.25, 12:19 • 858 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$104,446.50
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.54
Золото
$3,234.64
Ethereum
$2,550.90