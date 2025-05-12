Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, agreed to plan a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine and announced plans to organize a personal meeting with the pontiff, UNN reports.

Invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people," Zelenskyy wrote. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, "we agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future."

Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time: reiterated readiness for direct negotiations and expects a response from the Russian Federation