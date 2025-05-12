Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time: reiterated readiness for direct negotiations and expects a response from the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the first conversation with Pope Leo XIV. They discussed peace, the release of prisoners, the return of children deported by the Russian Federation, and a ceasefire. Zelenskyy informed about his readiness for negotiations in any format, including direct negotiations, and expectations for a response from the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

I spoke with Pope Leo XIV. It was our first conversation, but already very warm and truly substantive. I thanked him for his support of Ukraine and all our people. We greatly appreciate His Holiness's words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners," - Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to the President, they also talked about thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia. "Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's assistance in returning them home, to their families," the Head of State said.

I informed about the agreement between Ukraine and our partners that a complete, unconditional ceasefire should begin today for at least 30 days, and also confirmed our readiness for further negotiations in any format, including direct negotiations, which we have repeatedly emphasized. Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything for this. We are waiting for appropriate steps from Russia - Zelenskyy informed.

The President noted that he "invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine." "Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people," the Head of State emphasized.

"We agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

