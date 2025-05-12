Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time: reiterated readiness for direct negotiations and expects a response from the Russian Federation

$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3444 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10241 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22416 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20298 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27175 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46691 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30515 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46474 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68173 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84770 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Popular news

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 31015 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 32100 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 27651 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15441 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 33871 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 22416 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 34098 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 46691 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 74179 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 181556 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15626 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 25713 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 33342 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 114240 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 62382 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time: reiterated readiness for direct negotiations and expects a response from the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed peace, the release of prisoners, the return of deported children, and a ceasefire with Pope Leo XIV. He also invited him to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time: reiterated readiness for direct negotiations and expects a response from the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the first conversation with Pope Leo XIV. They discussed peace, the release of prisoners, the return of children deported by the Russian Federation, and a ceasefire. Zelenskyy informed about his readiness for negotiations in any format, including direct negotiations, and expectations for a response from the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

I spoke with Pope Leo XIV. It was our first conversation, but already very warm and truly substantive. I thanked him for his support of Ukraine and all our people. We greatly appreciate His Holiness's words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners,"

- Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to the President, they also talked about thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia. "Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's assistance in returning them home, to their families," the Head of State said.

I informed about the agreement between Ukraine and our partners that a complete, unconditional ceasefire should begin today for at least 30 days, and also confirmed our readiness for further negotiations in any format, including direct negotiations, which we have repeatedly emphasized. Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything for this. We are waiting for appropriate steps from Russia

- Zelenskyy informed.

Zelenskyy will be in Turkey even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire - Axios12.05.25, 08:59 • 4726 views

The President noted that he "invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine." "Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people," the Head of State emphasized.

"We agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

"Never again war": Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine11.05.25, 15:31 • 3864 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
