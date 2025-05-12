Zelenskyy will be in Turkey even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire - Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he would travel to Turkey later this week to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, and Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, said the visit would take place regardless of Russia's decision on a ceasefire, UNN writes.

A Ukrainian official said Zelenskyy would be in Turkey on Thursday, even if Russia does not agree to start a ceasefire on Monday. - the publication says.

According to the publication, if the meeting takes place, it will be the first such meeting since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war more than three years ago.

Zelenskyy reiterated his hope for a ceasefire in his X post, where he announced his visit to Turkey.

"I will wait for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses," Zelenskyy wrote.

Last week, President Trump called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine and threatened sanctions if it is "not complied with".

On Saturday, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the terms. And while he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

Hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a post for Truth Social.



