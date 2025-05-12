Zelenskyy will be in Turkey even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire - Axios

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 6724 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 12047 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 21483 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 20659 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 39281 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 64339 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 82072 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97268 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 84176 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108137 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 17245 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 20989 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 16651 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 17792 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 13177 views
Publications

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 5192 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 21483 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 61018 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 168680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 178077 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 2584 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 18924 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 27093 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108137 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 56585 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

Zelenskyy will be in Turkey even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday. The meeting will take place if Russia agrees to a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy will be in Turkey even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire - Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he would travel to Turkey later this week to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, and Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, said the visit would take place regardless of Russia's decision on a ceasefire, UNN writes.

A Ukrainian official said Zelenskyy would be in Turkey on Thursday, even if Russia does not agree to start a ceasefire on Monday.

- the publication says.

According to the publication, if the meeting takes place, it will be the first such meeting since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war more than three years ago.

Addition

Zelenskyy reiterated his hope for a ceasefire in his X post, where he announced his visit to Turkey.

"I will wait for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses," Zelenskyy wrote.

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy 11.05.25, 20:14 • 37505 views

Last week, President Trump called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine and threatened sanctions if it is "not complied with".

Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions09.05.25, 00:41 • 5819 views

On Saturday, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations10.05.25, 12:28 • 3106 views

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the terms. And while he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech11.05.25, 02:06 • 8186 views

Hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a post for Truth Social.

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump11.05.25, 19:47 • 7940 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
NATO
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.82
Bitcoin
$104,386.10
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.83
Золото
$3,281.00
Ethereum
$2,517.95