Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump, after a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, May 8, said that negotiations with Ukraine and Russia are ongoing. The American leader called for a 30-day ceasefire and warned of sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House Head's account on the social network Truth Social.

In his post, the US President noted that such a ceasefire "should ultimately build towards a peace agreement."

The US is demanding, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. We hope that an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both countries will be held accountable for upholding the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not observed, the US and its partners will impose additional sanctions. - wrote Donald Trump.

Trump once again reminded that "thousands of young soldiers are dying every week, and everyone should want it to stop."

"This ceasefire should ultimately lead to a peace agreement. All this can be done very quickly, and I will be available at any moment if my services are needed," the Head of the White House noted.

On Thursday, May 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had a "good conversation" with President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The parties welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the agreement on economic partnership. They also discussed the need for further efforts for peace, including concrete steps that can be taken.

