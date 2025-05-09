$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 3358 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

05:55 PM • 33992 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 77805 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 131922 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 103325 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 106412 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 163392 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108434 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 126397 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43278 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

After talking with Zelensky, Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire to achieve peace. In case of violation of the truce, the US threatens sanctions.

Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump, after a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, May 8, said that negotiations with Ukraine and Russia are ongoing. The American leader called for a 30-day ceasefire and warned of sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House Head's account on the social network Truth Social.

In his post, the US President noted that such a ceasefire "should ultimately build towards a peace agreement."

In his post, the US President noted that such a ceasefire "should ultimately build towards a peace agreement."

The US is demanding, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. We hope that an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both countries will be held accountable for upholding the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not observed, the US and its partners will impose additional sanctions.

- wrote Donald Trump.

Trump once again reminded that "thousands of young soldiers are dying every week, and everyone should want it to stop."

In his post, the US President also noted that such a ceasefire "should ultimately build towards a peace agreement."

"This ceasefire should ultimately lead to a peace agreement. All this can be done very quickly, and I will be available at any moment if my services are needed," the Head of the White House noted.

Let us remind you

On Thursday, May 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had a "good conversation" with President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The parties welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the agreement on economic partnership. They also discussed the need for further efforts for peace, including concrete steps that can be taken. 

Starmer and Macron discussed a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine06.05.25, 03:09 • 5385 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Truth Social
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
