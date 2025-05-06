Starmer and Macron discussed a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the war in Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron. This is reported on the website of the Kingdom's government, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the leaders discussed the need for Russia to commit to a 30-day ceasefire "to ensure meaningful peace negotiations."

Ukraine has proved that it wants to and is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and is on the side of peace - said Starmer.

The leaders of Britain and France also agreed to step up cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including defence and security, as well as illegal migration.

"They also agreed on the importance of a successful EU-UK summit in two weeks' time," the statement said.

Recall

According to Politico, the change of tactics of US President Donald Trump regarding peace negotiations took place after months of non-public communication between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The other day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming eight to ten days, the West will increase pressure on Russia to establish peace in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that he "remains cautious" on this issue because "part of the equation depends on Moscow."

