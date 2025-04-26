$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 7780 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 16721 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 17816 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 62255 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 41504 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 42475 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47685 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51632 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41118 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40786 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2466 views

In Rome, Zelenskyy met with Starmer, discussing steps for a ceasefire and security guarantees. The leaders agreed to continue working within the coalition of willing countries.

Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the steps necessary to establish a full, unconditional ceasefire and develop further security guarantees, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

According to the Office of the President, the leaders summarised the results of meetings between representatives of Ukraine, the USA, France, Great Britain and Germany in Paris and London and agreed to continue working within the coalition of the willing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer agreed that an unconditional ceasefire should be in the air, at sea and on land and should be the first step towards establishing a just peace with reliable security guarantees 

- the statement said.

The President stressed that only strong security guarantees can ensure lasting peace and prevent possible Russian aggression in the future.

It was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic: the Presidential Office revealed details of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump26.04.25, 16:12 • 2332 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Rome
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
London
