Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the steps necessary to establish a full, unconditional ceasefire and develop further security guarantees, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

According to the Office of the President, the leaders summarised the results of meetings between representatives of Ukraine, the USA, France, Great Britain and Germany in Paris and London and agreed to continue working within the coalition of the willing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer agreed that an unconditional ceasefire should be in the air, at sea and on land and should be the first step towards establishing a just peace with reliable security guarantees - the statement said.

The President stressed that only strong security guarantees can ensure lasting peace and prevent possible Russian aggression in the future.

