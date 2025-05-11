We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12 and will personally wait for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We are waiting for a ceasefire tomorrow - complete and lasting, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally. I hope that the Russians will not look for reasons why they cannot this time, - wrote Zelenskyy.

Recall

Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey. He believes this needs to be done immediately.