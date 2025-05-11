Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
05:14 PM • 1400 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 20874 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 56306 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 75001 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 68330 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 96501 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 58445 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 71641 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74901 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64542 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.6m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

May 11, 08:06 AM • 10458 views

More than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk region, despite daily shelling - OVA

May 11, 08:51 AM • 11540 views

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

May 11, 10:54 AM • 10807 views

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

12:03 PM • 7702 views

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

01:17 PM • 16088 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 41658 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 150445 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 161307 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 143370 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 204014 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 4734 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 19843 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 96501 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 50253 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 56924 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey. He believes that this needs to be done immediately.

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for direct negotiations in Turkey. He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

Trump said that he considers it necessary to agree to Moscow's proposal to start direct negotiations with Kyiv in Istanbul on May 15, despite the fact that the Kremlin ignores the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day truce.

Ukraine should agree to this immediately. At least, they will be able to determine whether an agreement is possible, and if not, then European leaders and the United States will know where everything is, and will be able to act accordingly! I am beginning to doubt that Ukraine will come to an agreement with Putin, who is too busy celebrating the victory in the Second World War, which would have been impossible to win (even close!) without the USA. MEET NOW!!!

- Trump wrote.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is entirely possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the US position on pressure on Russia in the event that Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce from Monday. 

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists that Russia is ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the ruler of the Kremlin, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks. 

Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations 11.05.25, 16:09 • 2064 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,985.70
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,470.51