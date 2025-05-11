Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for direct negotiations in Turkey. He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

Trump said that he considers it necessary to agree to Moscow's proposal to start direct negotiations with Kyiv in Istanbul on May 15, despite the fact that the Kremlin ignores the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day truce.

Ukraine should agree to this immediately. At least, they will be able to determine whether an agreement is possible, and if not, then European leaders and the United States will know where everything is, and will be able to act accordingly! I am beginning to doubt that Ukraine will come to an agreement with Putin, who is too busy celebrating the victory in the Second World War, which would have been impossible to win (even close!) without the USA. MEET NOW!!! - Trump wrote.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is entirely possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the US position on pressure on Russia in the event that Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce from Monday.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists that Russia is ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the ruler of the Kremlin, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

