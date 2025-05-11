"Never again war": Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine

In his first Sunday blessing as the newly elected pontiff, Pope Leo XIV called for a just peace in Ukraine. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

"I also appeal to the great powers of the world, repeating the eternal call "Never again war"", - said Leo from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, addressing approximately 100,000 people who gathered below.

According to the media, this was the first time Leo has returned to the lodge since he first appeared to the world on Thursday evening after his wonderful election as Pope. Then he also conveyed a message of peace.

Pope Leo also quoted Pope Francis, who condemned a series of conflicts that are devastating the world today, calling it "the third world war in parts."

"I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said. "May everything possible be done to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

He called for the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children to their families.

