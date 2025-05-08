Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's support for efforts to achieve peace: how Zelensky congratulated the new Pope

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8542 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
01:38 PM • 58274 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113613 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 88593 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95402 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146090 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101468 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114786 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 42683 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55655 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+10°
1m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 132450 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 84066 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112001 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 65671 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 66574 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 86009 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146090 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114786 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 198056 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112715 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 133182 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 71072 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 100702 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 149110 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

The Washington Post

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's support for efforts to achieve peace: how Zelensky congratulated the new Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Pope Leo XIV, expressing gratitude for condemning the aggression of the Russian Federation. He hopes for further support for Ukraine in restoring peace.

Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's support for efforts to achieve peace: how Zelensky congratulated the new Pope

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to the Holy See. The Head of State added that Ukraine highly appreciates the consistent policy of the Holy See in condemning the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

I sincerely congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election to the throne of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate 

- Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine highly appreciates the consistent position of the Holy See regarding respect for international law, condemnation of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and protection of the rights of innocent civilians.

At this crucial moment for our country, we hope for further moral and spiritual support from the Vatican for Ukraine's efforts aimed at restoring justice and achieving lasting peace 

- the Head of State noted.

I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, spiritual and physical strength in fulfilling his high mission. Ad multos annos! (Many years! – ed.) 

- the President concluded his congratulations.

Addition

Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV and called it an honor for the United States. He expressed hope for a quick meeting with the new Pope.

As UNN reported, the new Pope is US native Robert Francis Prevost.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$62.86
Bitcoin
$101,031.00
S&P 500
$5,694.11
Tesla
$287.78
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,313.51
Ethereum
$2,046.40