Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's support for efforts to achieve peace: how Zelensky congratulated the new Pope

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to the Holy See. The Head of State added that Ukraine highly appreciates the consistent policy of the Holy See in condemning the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

I sincerely congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election to the throne of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate - Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine highly appreciates the consistent position of the Holy See regarding respect for international law, condemnation of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and protection of the rights of innocent civilians.

At this crucial moment for our country, we hope for further moral and spiritual support from the Vatican for Ukraine's efforts aimed at restoring justice and achieving lasting peace - the Head of State noted.

I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, spiritual and physical strength in fulfilling his high mission. Ad multos annos! (Many years! – ed.) - the President concluded his congratulations.

Addition

Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV and called it an honor for the United States. He expressed hope for a quick meeting with the new Pope.

As UNN reported, the new Pope is US native Robert Francis Prevost.