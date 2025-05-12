In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is also an outbreak of measles. To date, 41 cases have been recorded. This was announced in a comment to the journalist UNN by the General Director of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health" and the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kyiv, Serhiy Chumak.

Regarding measles

We have a measles outbreak in Kyiv today. We have 41 registered cases of measles, and most of these cases were in April. Of these, 29 are only in April - Chumak said.

"That is, we have such an outbreak in one of the schools - there are 18 cases. And we associate this with the fact that a sick child attended school there, and they were all, children, together during an air raid in a bomb shelter. And as we know, measles is a highly contagious disease. Of the 10 people who come into contact with a sick person, nine get sick. That is, we have such cases," the doctor added.

Regarding hepatitis A

Regarding hepatitis A, Chumak noted that most of the infected children live or study in the Vidradny district.

"The highest concentration of sick children is on Vidradny, Taranets, Havel and Shalimova streets," the expert noted.

He also added that epidemiologists have already taken water samples from wells, schools and the water supply network. No deviations have been detected so far, but they plan to additionally check the water in the lake nearby.

"Today, we have written letters to the State Consumer Service to also conduct an epidemiological investigation to exclude food that children took in schools. We also wrote letters to Kyivvodokanal, Kyivvodfond. Kyivvodokanal, to provide diagrams of the water supply of this microdistrict and indicate if there were accidents on the water supply networks in the last two or three months. So that it would be possible to connect all this from where, what and how it goes," Chumak explained.

According to him, Kyivvodfond has already responded and informed about the repair work in the wells in the Vidradny district. Documents on medical examinations of employees who performed these works, as well as the results of laboratory tests of water after the repair, are currently expected.

Chumak added that the information was transferred to the Kyiv City and Solomyansky District Administrations of Kyiv. A meeting of the commission on TEC and emergency situations has been initiated in the district. Letters are being prepared for the city commission as well.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that 34 cases of hepatitis A were recorded in Kyiv, 20 of which were in children. The causes of the outbreak are being investigated, experts are conducting an epidemiological investigation and taking anti-epidemic measures.