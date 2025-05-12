$41.550.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7588 views

The 69th song contest will be held in Basel. Ukraine will be represented by the band Ziferblat at number 5 in the first semi-final on May 13, watch online.

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

This year's 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland. The semi-finals will take place on May 13 and 15, and the grand final on May 17. 37 countries will participate in the competition, Ukraine will be represented by the band Ziferblat, which will perform under number 5 in the first semi-final. UNN has collected information on where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the song contest.

Details

Results of the National Selection in 2025

Singer Tina Karol has become the new music producer of this year's National Selection for Eurovision. Suspilne received 374 songs from 232 solo artists and 72 bands from Ukraine and other countries. As a result, 10 finalists were selected. Ziferblat band won the victory and the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision with the song "Bird of Pray".

Ziferblat is already in Basel and has already held two rehearsals on the Eurovision-2025 stage.

Maria Korostelova became the director of the performance for the Ukrainian band.

In March, the musicians presented the competition version of the song "Bird of Pray", with which they will perform in Basel. In particular, an orchestral sound was added to the arrangement.

The costume designer for the Ziferblat band was the famous Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, who collaborated with such world stars as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Katy Perry.

Where and when to watch Eurovision-2025

The semi-finals will take place on May 13 and 15, and the grand final on May 17. Ukraine performs in the first semi-final under number 5.

The live broadcast will start at 21:00 Central European Time (22:00 Kyiv time).

You can watch the competition:

  • on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel;
    • on the official website of Suspilne. Eurovision; https://www.youtube.com/@EurovisionSongContest
      • on the Suspilne Broadcasting YouTube channel;
        • on the official Eurovision website (without translation);
          • listen to Radio Promin.

            How to vote for participants during the competition

            Viewers from 37 participating countries will be able to vote using the official Eurovision app. The application is available for devices on Windows,  Android and  iOS.

            You can also vote by phone and/or SMS. The corresponding numbers will be indicated on the screen during the broadcast by each national broadcaster.

            In addition, it will be possible to vote on the website www.esc.vote (available during the week of live broadcasts).

            When can Ukraine vote

            Ukrainians can vote according to the rules only in the semi-final in which the representative from Ukraine performs. This year it is May 13 in the first semi-final. Voting will also be available in the final.

            If a Ukrainian is abroad and watching the competition, for example, in France, Italy, Great Britain, then you can vote during both semi-finals.

            You can vote up to 20 times for the countries you liked.

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

