ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 5342 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 18115 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 29429 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48445 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54026 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 30927 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28357 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27208 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26166 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32565 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Popular news

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 62570 views

The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence.

May 12, 11:24 AM • 5452 views

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

May 12, 12:29 PM • 8944 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 10527 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28276 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48445 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54026 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 87278 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 110357 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 94258 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28316 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 68762 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44827 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50872 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131082 views
The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2516 views

Zakharova said the West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire so that Kyiv can restore its military potential. She mentioned the "Minsk agreements", which, according to her, Kyiv was not going to implement.

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

Western countries are seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite to restore its military potential and continue the confrontation with Russia. This opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

Details

She mentioned the "Package of Measures" signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015, which, according to her, was of an indefinite nature and "contained substantive agreements on a final settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict between Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk."

In August 2022, the now former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov admitted that Kyiv was not going to fulfill anything then, focusing on "powerful preparations for the war with Russia"

- Zakharova said.

She noted that, "as it turned out later, Berlin and Paris helped Kyiv in preparing for this war."

"In 2022, former German Chancellor A. Merkel and former French President F. Hollande stated that no one planned to implement the Minsk agreements, and the agreements themselves were needed to buy time to prepare Ukraine to resolve the "Donbas problem" by force," the Russian diplomat summarized.

"This is a tissue. For blowing your nose": Macron's team reacts with humor to Russian fake news about drugs during his trip to Kyiv 12.05.25, 06:06 • 5104 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Alexey Danilov
Paris
Berlin
Kyiv
