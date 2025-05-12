Western countries are seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite to restore its military potential and continue the confrontation with Russia. This opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

Details

She mentioned the "Package of Measures" signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015, which, according to her, was of an indefinite nature and "contained substantive agreements on a final settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict between Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk."

In August 2022, the now former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov admitted that Kyiv was not going to fulfill anything then, focusing on "powerful preparations for the war with Russia" - Zakharova said.

She noted that, "as it turned out later, Berlin and Paris helped Kyiv in preparing for this war."

"In 2022, former German Chancellor A. Merkel and former French President F. Hollande stated that no one planned to implement the Minsk agreements, and the agreements themselves were needed to buy time to prepare Ukraine to resolve the "Donbas problem" by force," the Russian diplomat summarized.

