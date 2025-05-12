"This is a tissue. For blowing your nose": Macron's team reacts with humor to Russian fake news about drugs during his trip to Kyiv

The Office of the President of France has reacted to the fake news spread by Russia after the visit of the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, and other European leaders to Kyiv. This is reported by UNN.

As you know, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, suspected Macron, as well as the leaders of Germany and Great Britain, of using drugs.

In response, the Elysee Palace published a post with two photos from the train car in which European leaders traveled to the capital of Ukraine on May 10.

"This is a napkin. For blowing your nose," the caption to the first photo reads.

"This is European unity. For building peace," the caption to the second photo reads.

When European unity becomes uncomfortable, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple napkin look like drugs. These fake news are spread by enemies of France both abroad and at home. We must be vigilant about manipulation - summarized in the Office of the President of France.

There is no response from representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry to this post yet.

On May 10, in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later, the leaders announced their readiness for a complete ceasefire on the part of Ukraine for at least 30 days and appealed to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to do the same.

