The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

From January to March 2025, 794 cases of domestic violence were recorded in Ukraine, which is almost a third less than last year. The number of victims also decreased - from 826 to 649 people. This is stated in the response of the Office of the Prosecutor General to the information request of UNN.

Details

Dynamics of criminal proceedings for domestic violence in 2025

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, from January to March 2025, the OGP registered 794 criminal offenses under Article 126-1 "Domestic violence". For the same period last year, 1169 such proceedings were registered.

Number of appeals from citizens regarding domestic violence

UNN, citing the National Police, previously reported that during the three months of 2025, the National Police of Ukraine received 32,268 applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events related to domestic violence. For the same period in 2024, 55,868 such appeals were received

Number of victims of domestic violence

From January to March of this year, 649 people suffered from domestic violence, while last year from January to March - 826 people.

Closed criminal proceedings

In three months of 2025, 87 criminal proceedings were closed, and in the same period of 2024 - 190.

Responsibility for committing domestic violence

According to Article 126-1 "Domestic violence", that is, intentional systematic commission of physical, psychological or economic violence against a spouse or former spouse or other person with whom the perpetrator is (was) in family or close relations, which leads to physical or psychological suffering, health disorders, loss of ability to work, emotional dependence or deterioration of the quality of life of the victim - is punishable by community service for a term of one hundred and fifty to two hundred and forty hours or probation supervision for a term of up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same term, or imprisonment for a term of up to two years.

