$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2916 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10447 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15561 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24331 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28470 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54966 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33251 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36041 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67173 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32640 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 44241 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 20086 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39972 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65947 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26811 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54966 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66216 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67173 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89685 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196392 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 40171 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 33035 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40127 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120805 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68407 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In the first quarter of 2025, 794 cases of domestic violence were recorded, which is less than last year. The number of victims also decreased – from 826 to 649.

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

From January to March 2025, 794 cases of domestic violence were recorded in Ukraine, which is almost a third less than last year. The number of victims also decreased - from 826 to 649 people. This is stated in the response of the Office of the Prosecutor General to the information request of UNN.

Details

Dynamics of criminal proceedings for domestic violence in 2025

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, from January to March 2025, the OGP registered 794 criminal offenses under Article 126-1 "Domestic violence". For the same period last year, 1169 such proceedings were registered. 

Number of appeals from citizens regarding domestic violence

UNN, citing the National Police, previously reported that during the three months of 2025, the National Police of Ukraine received 32,268 applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events related to domestic violence. For the same period in 2024, 55,868 such appeals were received

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police 07.05.25, 10:07 • 50071 view

Number of victims of domestic violence

From January to March of this year, 649 people suffered from domestic violence, while last year from January to March - 826 people. 

Police launch criminal case against theatre director Bilous - source10.02.25, 12:26 • 26258 views

Closed criminal proceedings

In three months of 2025, 87 criminal proceedings were closed, and in the same period of 2024 - 190. 

180 thousand cases of domestic violence recorded in Ukraine: where to seek help23.12.24, 17:46 • 19686 views

Responsibility for committing domestic violence

According to Article 126-1 "Domestic violence", that is, intentional systematic commission of physical, psychological or economic violence against a spouse or former spouse or other person with whom the perpetrator is (was) in family or close relations, which leads to physical or psychological suffering, health disorders, loss of ability to work, emotional dependence or deterioration of the quality of life of the victim - is punishable by community service for a term of one hundred and fifty to two hundred and forty hours or probation supervision for a term of up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same term, or imprisonment for a term of up to two years.

New law on domestic violence comes into force on December 19: what will change28.11.24, 15:19 • 13731 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Brent
$66.21
Bitcoin
$103,815.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.89
Золото
$3,238.16
Ethereum
$2,550.71