"Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire": President of the European Council spoke with Trump's special representative on Ukraine
António Costa held a meeting with Keith Kellogg regarding the peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The parties stressed the need for a comprehensive peace and the continuation of cooperation between the EU and the USA.
European Council President António Costa reported that he held a meeting with US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine, writes UNN.
In this decisive moment, I met with general Keith Kellogg to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine. Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire - we need an agreement that will ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and security in Europe. Ukraine can count on Europe. We are ready to continue to work constructively with the US to ensure peace and security
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a meeting with Keith Kellogg.
