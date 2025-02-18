Von der Leyen meets with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine: what was discussed

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Von der Leyen meets with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine: what was discussed

Von der Leyen meets with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30334 views

Ursula von der Leyen met with US Representative Keith Kellogg in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine. The EU has provided €135 billion in aid, including €52 billion in military aid.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, General Keith Kellogg, this morning in Brussels, the European Commission said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Important discussion with General Keith Kellogg on Ukraine. Financially and militarily, Europe has contributed more than anyone else. And we will step up. We want to work with the United States to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Now is a critical moment

- commented on the meeting the President of the European Commission.

As noted by the European Commission, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's critical role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defense, with a total commitment of 135 billion euros (approximately 145 billion USD) - more than any other ally. This includes $52 billion in military assistance, matching the US contribution.

It "outlined Europe's plans to increase production and defense spending, strengthening both European and Ukrainian military capabilities.

Von der Leyen emphasized that "the EU is contributing its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and is ready to do even more.

"Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, the President reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees. She also expressed the EU's readiness to work together with the United States to stop the bloodshed and help secure the just and lasting peace that Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve. As the President has made clear: this is a critical moment," the European Commission said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising