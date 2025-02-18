Von der Leyen meets with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine: what was discussed

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, General Keith Kellogg, this morning in Brussels, the European Commission said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Important discussion with General Keith Kellogg on Ukraine. Financially and militarily, Europe has contributed more than anyone else. And we will step up. We want to work with the United States to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Now is a critical moment - commented on the meeting the President of the European Commission.

As noted by the European Commission, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's critical role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defense, with a total commitment of 135 billion euros (approximately 145 billion USD) - more than any other ally. This includes $52 billion in military assistance, matching the US contribution.

It "outlined Europe's plans to increase production and defense spending, strengthening both European and Ukrainian military capabilities.

Von der Leyen emphasized that "the EU is contributing its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and is ready to do even more.

"Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, the President reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees. She also expressed the EU's readiness to work together with the United States to stop the bloodshed and help secure the just and lasting peace that Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve. As the President has made clear: this is a critical moment," the European Commission said.

