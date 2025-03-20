A resolution on non-recognition of the occupation of Ukrainian territories was introduced in the US Congress
American congressmen introduced a resolution on the US non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. This confirms the commitment to Ukraine's independence.
American congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Turner, and Gerry Connolly introduced a draft resolution that confirms the US non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories. First of all, it concerns the territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions occupied by the Russians, UNN reports with reference to Congressman Fitzpatrick's page on Facebook.
Just as we refused to recognize the Soviet annexation of the Baltic states, we must never legitimize Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Borders cannot be redrawn by force
Fitzpatrick also stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty is inviolable and its independence is absolute. He also added that any attempt to recognize Russia's claims to the territories it occupies is a betrayal of international law and democratic values.
That is why, along with the delegation of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, congressmen Mike Turner and Gerry Connolly, I introduced the Resolution on Non-Recognition - a defining statement of US policy against Putin's illegal war
According to him, the resolution outlines the following points:
- any Russian claims to sovereign Ukrainian territory are rejected — including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson;
- ensuring that no US policy or action implies recognition of Russia's illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories;
- enshrines America's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and international law.
It also became known that Republican chairmen of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees issued a joint statement in which they criticized the idea of a radical change in the command structure of the US Armed Forces. They stated that they "will not accept" these changes without согласование with Congress and other agencies.
It is worth noting that this statement is the first serious case when Republican lawmakers выступили against Trump during his second term.