In Tacoma, the American sister city of Brovary, a Day of Solidarity with the People of Ukraine was introduced - Sapozhko
The Tacoma City Council supported Brovary and the Ukrainian people by introducing a Day of Solidarity on February 24. The city condemns Russian aggression and supports Ukraine.
A day of solidarity with the people of Ukraine was introduced in Tacoma (USA). This is a sister city of Brovary, Kyiv region. The community of the American city has once again expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. This was announced by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.
"We have just received a letter of support from the community of the sister city of Tacoma (USA) regarding the Day of Solidarity with the People of Ukraine," - reported Ihor Sapozhko.
In her address to the Brovary community, the mayor of Tacoma, Victoria Woodards, reminded that on March 1, 2022, the city council adopted a resolution in support of Brovary, which it supports annually.
Russia has launched an unprovoked and unjustified attack and occupation of Ukraine. Ukraine has a special relationship with the United States in NATO mission operations over the past thirty years. The City of Tacoma condemns Russia's unprovoked invasion, gross human rights violations and war crimes against the Ukrainian people
She also called on the residents of Tacoma to support Ukraine.
We recognize their indomitable strength and determination in the face of brutal aggression, honor the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit, emphasizing our shared belief in a bright future
She also announced that the city council voted to celebrate February 24 as the Day of Solidarity with the People of Ukraine.
Let's add
The Brovary community also has established partnerships with the following cities: Fontenay-sous-Bois (France), Hengyang (China), Zhanjiang (China), Rockford (USA), Sillamäe (Estonia), Krasnitsky Poviat (Poland), Gniezno Poviat (Poland), Grodzisk Poviat (Poland), Tonala (Mexico), Santa Marinella (Italy).
After the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, in 2022, the German cities of Erlangen and Jena joined the list. It was they who became the main support for the Brovary community during the full-scale war.
Cooperation between Brovary, Jena and Erlangen covers a wide range of areas: from the supply of medical equipment to educational exchanges and humanitarian aid.
According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in November 2022, with the support of Jena, Erlangen and the German society Engagement Global, equipment worth more than UAH 3.9 million was purchased for the Brovary hospital. In the winter of 2023, the community received a fan heater and a generator from Jena to support the power supply. In March of the same year, the cities officially sealed the partnership with a solidarity agreement.