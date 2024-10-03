Klymenko participates in G7 Interior Ministers' meeting: new areas of cooperation outlined

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko took part in a meeting of G7 interior ministers, where they discussed security issues and vectors of cooperation. Klymenko reported this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Participated in a meeting of G7 Interior Ministers. They discussed security issues and identified vectors for further cooperation. He spoke about the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in a full-scale war - Klymenko wrote.

He said that the State Emergency Service personnel took part in the liquidation of the consequences of enemy shelling more than 177 thousand times, and the police documented more than 128 thousand war crimes.

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Portugal to Ukraine Antonio Vazquez Alves Machado. The minister offered Portugal's assistance to Ukrainian rescuers in extinguishing fires in the country, which have spread to the central and northern parts of the country.

