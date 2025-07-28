Zelenskyy instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more opportunities to those released from captivity

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 11998 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 67730 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 53374 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 104437 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 57882 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 56872 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 48414 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43459 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31468 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27478 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.9m/s
79%
744mm
Popular news
Cyclone brings thunderstorms and heavy rains: what weather is expected in Ukraine on July 29July 28, 10:48 AM • 10995 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station floodedJuly 28, 12:11 PM • 26716 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 70539 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 99575 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 83180 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 67747 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 83294 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 99690 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 104451 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 327359 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Chernivtsi Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 70631 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 127605 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 66515 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 66316 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 61707 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more opportunities to those released from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare draft laws that will grant more rights and opportunities to Ukrainians released from captivity. This decision was made after a meeting at the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War, where issues of rehabilitation and the return of Ukrainians from captivity were discussed.

Zelenskyy instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more opportunities to those released from captivity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more rights and opportunities to liberated Ukrainians from captivity. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I was at the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War – we had a special meeting dedicated to this very day: today is a day of remembrance, a day when we remember those killed in Olenivka. The Russians then committed one of the biggest murders, killing more than 50 "Azov fighters" in Olenivka with an explosion and fire, and almost 150 more were seriously wounded. An absolutely horrific crime. And from now on, every year Ukrainians will honor the memory of all our people who were killed, executed, tortured in Russian captivity, in Russian prisons, in Russian camps and at the front. Today, the staff team reported on the current state of affairs with our people whom we are looking for among prisoners, whom we are returning 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the issue of rehabilitation of prisoners after exchanges was also discussed.

I instructed to prepare, based on the results of this conversation, in particular, draft laws that will give more rights, give more opportunities to those released from captivity. There are decisions that can be made by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, the military command, the negotiation group. Based on the results of this week, I expect implementation and a report. We have already returned 5857 of our people thanks to exchanges. We are looking for every name. We must return everyone 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The investigation into the mass murder by Russians of Ukrainian defenders from "Azovstal", who were held captive in the colony in Olenivka, is ongoing. Not all persons involved in the crime have been identified yet. Russia has still not provided access to the scene to any international organization, individual representatives, or independent media.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9