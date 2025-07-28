Zelenskyy instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more opportunities to those released from captivity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more rights and opportunities to liberated Ukrainians from captivity. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I was at the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War – we had a special meeting dedicated to this very day: today is a day of remembrance, a day when we remember those killed in Olenivka. The Russians then committed one of the biggest murders, killing more than 50 "Azov fighters" in Olenivka with an explosion and fire, and almost 150 more were seriously wounded. An absolutely horrific crime. And from now on, every year Ukrainians will honor the memory of all our people who were killed, executed, tortured in Russian captivity, in Russian prisons, in Russian camps and at the front. Today, the staff team reported on the current state of affairs with our people whom we are looking for among prisoners, whom we are returning - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the issue of rehabilitation of prisoners after exchanges was also discussed.

I instructed to prepare, based on the results of this conversation, in particular, draft laws that will give more rights, give more opportunities to those released from captivity. There are decisions that can be made by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, the military command, the negotiation group. Based on the results of this week, I expect implementation and a report. We have already returned 5857 of our people thanks to exchanges. We are looking for every name. We must return everyone - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The investigation into the mass murder by Russians of Ukrainian defenders from "Azovstal", who were held captive in the colony in Olenivka, is ongoing. Not all persons involved in the crime have been identified yet. Russia has still not provided access to the scene to any international organization, individual representatives, or independent media.