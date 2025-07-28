$41.780.01
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Ukraine strengthens defense: Shmyhal talks about new agreements with Latvia and Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed military support with Latvia and Spain. Latvia transferred UAVs and 42 Patria 6x6 APCs, Spain helps with air defense and military training.

Ukraine strengthens defense: Shmyhal talks about new agreements with Latvia and Spain

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

We are strengthening military support for Ukraine from European partners. With Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, we discussed the needs of the Defense Forces, joint production of drones for Ukraine, and the agreements of the last meeting of the Contact Group on Defense

— stated the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Shmyhal thanked Latvia for its contribution to strengthening defense capabilities – in particular, for transferring UAVs to the Defense Forces and the recent decision to provide 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers.

The first batch has already been delivered to Ukraine. We agreed on the next steps of cooperation. Among them is to intensify our dialogue with the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

— noted the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

In a conversation with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, Denys Shmyhal discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: on land, at sea, and in the air. According to him, relevant agreements are being prepared.

Ukraine and US are preparing new projects in the defense sector - Shmyhal28.07.25, 13:59 • 2868 views

Shmyhal thanked Spain for its important contribution to supporting our state, particularly in protecting the sky from Russian shelling.

We are also grateful for the training and treatment of Ukrainian military personnel. We will continue our fruitful cooperation for security and peace

— summarized the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
Spain
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
