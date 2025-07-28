Ukraine and US are preparing new projects in the defense sector - Shmyhal

Ukraine and the USA discussed progress in implementing agreements in the field of defense support and cooperation, including joint production of drones, and are preparing new projects. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following negotiations with the American delegation led by U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis, writes UNN.

Ukraine and the USA continue to maintain an intensive dialogue in the field of defense. (...) We discussed the status of implementing agreements in the field of defense support and the development of bilateral cooperation, particularly regarding joint drone production. We are preparing new important projects. We summarized the results of the "Ramstein" format meeting. - wrote Shmyhal.

The Minister said that he expressed gratitude for the participation of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the Contact Group meeting.

"It is important to hold the next meeting in person in the near future," Shmyhal emphasized.

He called today's meeting in Kyiv "substantive" and "meaningful."

In addition to Davis, American Defense Attaché Brad Nicholson and SAG-U and NSATU Commander Curtis Buzzard participated.

"I thanked the United States, President Trump, and Congress for the extraordinary level of support. In particular, for announcing the transfer of Patriot systems and long-range weapons. This is important for protecting people from daily Russian shelling," Shmyhal noted.

"We work in close coordination with our American partners. Achieving lasting peace through strength remains our goal. And we are convinced that this can be achieved under US leadership," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

Germany has already transferred three Patriot systems to Ukraine, negotiations are underway to send another one – media