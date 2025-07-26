$41.770.00
Germany has already transferred three Patriot systems to Ukraine, negotiations are underway to send another one – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

Germany has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems and is negotiating with the US to send another one. Berlin will also facilitate the provision of five Patriot missiles, and Switzerland will postpone its Patriot order to support Ukraine.

Berlin has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems and is negotiating with Washington to send another one and receive a replacement. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, at Monday's meeting of Ukraine's allies, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that he agreed with the administration that Berlin would "facilitate the provision" of five Patriot missiles, without going into details.

Berlin has already provided Ukraine with three systems and is negotiating with Washington to send another one and receive a replacement.

- officials said.

The publication notes that Patriot batteries may come from outside NATO. The Swiss Ministry of Defense states that it has an order for five Patriot systems, which will be delayed as the US redirects supplies to support Ukraine.

Addendum

According to the publication, Kyiv is again turning to long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory, although Germany has stated that it will not supply Taurus cruise missiles. NATO diplomats do not rule out the possibility of the US providing such capabilities, although Trump said he "is not seeking to do so."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

