Switzerland to receive systems later: US changes Patriot supply schedule in favor of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2504 views

The US has revised the Patriot system supply schedule to accelerate support for Ukraine. Switzerland, which ordered five such systems, will receive them later than planned due to the reorientation of supplies in favor of Ukraine.

Switzerland to receive systems later: US changes Patriot supply schedule in favor of Ukraine

The US has revised the delivery schedule for Patriot air defense systems to accelerate support for Ukraine. Switzerland, which ordered five such systems, will receive them later than planned. The US Department of Defense has officially informed the Swiss side about the postponement, but the exact dates are not yet disclosed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Swiss Federal Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense informed DDPS that it is reorienting the supply of Patriot systems to support Ukraine, focusing on ground-based air defense. This also applies to Switzerland, which will receive its production batches later than planned.

- stated in the message.

As stated, this is due to the US, which is currently supplying weapon systems to Ukraine, deciding to reprioritize the supply of ground-based Patriot air defense systems to other countries. Germany has also decided to supply Ukraine with two more of its Patriot systems.

17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump14.07.25, 18:55 • 107741 view

In 2022, Switzerland ordered five Patriot systems. Deliveries were supposed to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2028. However, on July 16, the US Department of Defense informed DDPS that Switzerland would also be affected by the new prioritization, and that deliveries intended for Switzerland would be delayed. At this stage, it is not possible to make any statements regarding the exact timing and any further consequences for Switzerland. Clarifications are ongoing

- added the country's Ministry of Defense.

Addition

It is currently unclear whether this will also affect the supply of guided missiles. A year ago, the US informed Switzerland that the PAC-3 MSE guided missile version for Patriot, which parliament approved in 2023 after ordering the weapon systems, would be delivered to Switzerland later than planned due to support for Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, stated that preparations were underway for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He noted that he was working very closely with the Germans on this issue, despite Germany's previous statements about the lack of information regarding current supplies.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

