Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Ending the war in Ukraine and peace talks: Tusk meets with European Council President Costa

Ending the war in Ukraine and peace talks: Tusk meets with European Council President Costa

 • 26327 views

Polish Prime Minister Tusk and European Council President Costa discuss ending the war in Ukraine. An extraordinary meeting of the EU on March 6 will consider assistance to Ukraine and strengthening European security.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa. In particular, they discussed the end of the war in Ukraine and its position in the peace talks. This was reported by RAR, according to UNN.

Costa announced that an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, convened for March 6, will discuss assistance to Ukraine and strengthening European security.

Tusk emphasized that despite the difficulties, Europe is interested in strengthening cooperation with the United States. He also said that a group of European leaders will discuss common defense issues in London on March 2.

The Prime Minister of Poland expressed hope that European mobilization for defense and security funding would become a reality, and from the Polish point of view, it is important to recognize the protection of the eastern border as a common European task.

In turn, Costa noted that the European Commission is preparing a package of proposals to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, and this will be the focus of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council. The President of the European Council also emphasized that Russia poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to European security as a whole, especially on the eastern flanks of the EU.

Recall

European Union leaders will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss Ukraine's defense and European defense. Antonio Costa emphasized that this is a crucial moment for Ukraine and European security.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon
polandPoland

