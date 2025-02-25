Ending the war in Ukraine and peace talks: Tusk meets with European Council President Costa

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa. In particular, they discussed the end of the war in Ukraine and its position in the peace talks. This was reported by RAR, according to UNN.

Costa announced that an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, convened for March 6, will discuss assistance to Ukraine and strengthening European security.

Tusk emphasized that despite the difficulties, Europe is interested in strengthening cooperation with the United States. He also said that a group of European leaders will discuss common defense issues in London on March 2.

The Prime Minister of Poland expressed hope that European mobilization for defense and security funding would become a reality, and from the Polish point of view, it is important to recognize the protection of the eastern border as a common European task.

In turn, Costa noted that the European Commission is preparing a package of proposals to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, and this will be the focus of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council. The President of the European Council also emphasized that Russia poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to European security as a whole, especially on the eastern flanks of the EU.

European Union leaders will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss Ukraine's defense and European defense. Antonio Costa emphasized that this is a crucial moment for Ukraine and European security.