Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
EU leaders held a videoconference before the summit on Ukraine: Macron shares details of meeting with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

French President Macron briefed EU leaders on the results of his meeting with Trump in Washington. This discussion took place on the eve of a special European Council meeting on March 6 to support Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has informed EU member states about the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington before the March 6 summit of the bloc's leaders on Ukraine and European defense, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Continuing to work for close European coordination, today (French) President Emmanuel Macron briefed EU leaders on his meeting with (US) President Donald Trump earlier this week in Washington, DC. Very useful for the preparation of our special European Council on March 6, where we will take decisions on our support for Ukraine and strengthening European defense

- Koshta wrote in X.

Recall

Costa announced a videoconference of EU Council members on February 26 before the March 6 summit on Ukraine and European defense, where he wanted to hear from French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-councilEuropean Council
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising