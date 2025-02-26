EU leaders held a videoconference before the summit on Ukraine: Macron shares details of meeting with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron has informed EU member states about the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington before the March 6 summit of the bloc's leaders on Ukraine and European defense, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Continuing to work for close European coordination, today (French) President Emmanuel Macron briefed EU leaders on his meeting with (US) President Donald Trump earlier this week in Washington, DC. Very useful for the preparation of our special European Council on March 6, where we will take decisions on our support for Ukraine and strengthening European defense - Koshta wrote in X.

Recall

Costa announced a videoconference of EU Council members on February 26 before the March 6 summit on Ukraine and European defense, where he wanted to hear from French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with US President Donald Trump.