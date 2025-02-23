EU convenes emergency summit: what will European leaders discuss

The leaders of the European Union will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss the protection of Ukraine and European defense. This is stated in the publication of the President of the European Council Antonio Costa in the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

On Sunday, February 23 , European Council President Antonio Costa announced an extraordinary summit by posting a corresponding message on his page on the social network X.

I have decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on March 6 - wrote the President of the European Council.

The politician emphasized that now is a crucial moment for Ukraine and European security.

"During my consultations with European leaders, I heard a shared commitment to confront these challenges at the EU level: to strengthen European defense and to contribute decisively to peace on our continent and to the long-term security of Ukraine," said Antonio Costa.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an important summit to be held on Monday, February 24 in Kyiv. According to the head of state, this could be a turning point in cooperation with the European Union.

The UK and France have developed a plan to deploy European peacekeepers to Ukraine after the ceasefire. The plan will be presented to Trump to gain US support for the protection of European forces.

