EU convenes emergency summit: what will European leaders discuss

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 28322 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20197 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104091 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 86898 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111024 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116324 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145172 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115063 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168827 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84183 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 40673 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 67074 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101572 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 29639 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 28322 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136242 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10373 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130811 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132802 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161459 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140958 views
EU convenes emergency summit: what will European leaders discuss

EU convenes emergency summit: what will European leaders discuss

 • 42322 views

European Council President Antonio Costa announced an extraordinary EU summit on March 6. Leaders will discuss strengthening European defense and Ukraine's long-term security.

The leaders of the European Union will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss the protection of Ukraine and European defense. This is stated in the publication of the President of the European Council Antonio Costa in the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, February 23 , European Council President Antonio Costa announced an extraordinary summit by posting a corresponding message on his page on the social network X.

I have decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on March 6

- wrote the President of the European Council.

The politician emphasized that now is a crucial moment for Ukraine and European security.

"During my consultations with European leaders, I heard a shared commitment to confront these challenges at the EU level: to strengthen European defense and to contribute decisively to peace on our continent and to the long-term security of Ukraine," said Antonio Costa.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an important summit to be held on Monday, February 24 in Kyiv. According to the head of state, this could be a turning point in cooperation with the European Union.

The UK and France have developed a plan to deploy European peacekeepers to Ukraine after the ceasefire. The plan will be presented to Trump to gain US support for the protection of European forces.

Britain is preparing the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the war23.02.25, 11:09 • 21754 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising