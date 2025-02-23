Britain is preparing the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the war

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 11422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11748 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102288 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82956 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110707 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116067 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144162 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167881 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93134 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78439 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 33052 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60445 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100528 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 11422 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144162 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135272 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167881 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5620 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130437 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132449 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161143 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140671 views
Britain is preparing the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21755 views

The UK will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia on the third anniversary of the invasion. Minister David Lammy announced his intention to “tighten the screws” and undermine the Russian military machine.

On February 24, in honor of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom intends to announce new sanctions against the aggressor country. This was announced on Sunday by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details 

"Now is the time to tighten the screws on [Vladimir] Putin's Russia," Lemmy said in a statement. "Tomorrow, I plan to announce the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war, crippling its war machine and cutting its revenues, adding fuel to the fire of destruction in Ukraine.

The UK has reportedly already imposed sanctions on 1,900 individuals and organizations linked to Putin's government since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

These sanctions are being announced against the backdrop of the US taking on the role of mediator in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly excluded Ukraine and its European partners from direct dialogue with Moscow.

"This is a critical moment in the history of Ukraine, the UK and the whole of Europe... Now is the time for Europe to redouble our support for Ukraine," Lemmy said. "Beyond the battlefield, we will work with our American and European partners to achieve a lasting, just peace, while being clear that without Ukraine, there can be no Ukraine.

russia expects western business to return amid rapprochement with the us23.02.25, 04:02 • 68756 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

