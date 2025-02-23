On February 24, in honor of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom intends to announce new sanctions against the aggressor country. This was announced on Sunday by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

"Now is the time to tighten the screws on [Vladimir] Putin's Russia," Lemmy said in a statement. "Tomorrow, I plan to announce the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war, crippling its war machine and cutting its revenues, adding fuel to the fire of destruction in Ukraine.

The UK has reportedly already imposed sanctions on 1,900 individuals and organizations linked to Putin's government since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

These sanctions are being announced against the backdrop of the US taking on the role of mediator in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly excluded Ukraine and its European partners from direct dialogue with Moscow.

"This is a critical moment in the history of Ukraine, the UK and the whole of Europe... Now is the time for Europe to redouble our support for Ukraine," Lemmy said. "Beyond the battlefield, we will work with our American and European partners to achieve a lasting, just peace, while being clear that without Ukraine, there can be no Ukraine.

