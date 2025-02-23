Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian government to prepare for the return of foreign companies to the Russian market. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin and the Financial Times.

Details

At the plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed his government to prepare for the possible return of Western companies to the Russian market amid rapprochement with the United States.

They created certain difficulties for us. And we can regulate the return to our market of those who want to return in a certain way - he said.

According to the newspaper, Putin also said that he wants Russian companies to have “certain advantages” over “those who return to our market” as a measure in response to Western sanctions.

Just like in the agricultural sector, when farmers were begging - just don't let anyone into our market, we'll do everything ourselves. Well, except for bananas, of course. However, they have started to grow bananas as well. It's a bit expensive, of course - Putin said.

At the same time, the newspaper writes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that access for Western businesses will be “limited” and will be allowed only in sectors where there are no risks to the Russian economy in the event of another deterioration in relations.

Recall

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs announced the end of the “diplomatic war” between the United States and Russia. The US Secretary of State announced that sanctions may be lifted after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

The US Treasury Secretary said that sanctions against Russia could be eased if the war is negotiated.

Politico published 29 cases where Trump did what Putin wanted