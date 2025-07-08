Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directions

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 2798 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 12100 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 22454 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 29786 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 32217 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34759 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 81470 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 113291 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115858 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134392 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 70707 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2219 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 29788 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 62069 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 8798 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 156917 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 144672 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 166364 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 170735 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 263614 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Europe
Zakarpattia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 135203 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 323516 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 161446 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 276946 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 298094 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Signal

Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the aggressor's concentration of efforts in four directions and an increase in personnel. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive."

Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directions

The Russian aggressor is focusing its efforts on four fronts, increasing the number of personnel and strikes; a new difficult month of war lies ahead, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said following a meeting on the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June, UNN reports.

During this time, the Russian aggressor tried to unbalance our defense, increased the intensity and number of strikes, and sought to stretch the line of combat engagement.

- Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "our task was to stabilize the situation and contain the enemy in threatening directions." "First of all, in the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Dobropilskyi, Pokrovskyi, and Novopavlivskyi directions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts, has created the largest concentration of troops and, unfortunately, significantly outnumbers us in forces and means," Syrskyi said.

The enemy is consistently increasing the number of personnel involved in the aggressive war against our country, and is increasing the production of missiles and drones. Therefore, we are forced to resort to symmetrical and asymmetrical moves, to look for new tactical and technological solutions to counter the occupiers.

- the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Ukrainian soldiers, according to him, "bravely restrain the enemy's offensive attempts, accurately destroy Russian personnel and equipment, effectively strike at the aggressor's military and logistical targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation, and consistently weaken its production potential."

In June, Ukrainian defenders carried out 115 fire missions in the DeepStrike direction. Our artillery hit 2864 enemy targets.

- Syrskyi noted. 

"Ahead is a new difficult month of war. I have defined specific tasks to strengthen our defense capabilities. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to stand as a wall and thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive." With blood and sweat. Thanks to the support and unity of the Ukrainian people," he emphasized.

Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi08.07.25, 15:05 • 395 views

On mobilization and return from AWOL

According to the Commander-in-Chief, war with such an enemy requires mobilization and recruitment. "There are many problematic issues on this path, but the main thing during mobilization is to ensure a normal attitude towards people and proper training," he noted.

"At the meeting, we analyzed violations of the conscription procedure for mobilization in several regions. We identified errors and shortcomings that need to be analyzed and corrected. At the same time, the recorded increase in the number of returns from AWOL is encouraging," Syrskyi wrote.

About armaments

"Given the instability of the international situation, we are looking for new ways to obtain and acquire weapons and military equipment, expand the possibilities for its repair, modernization of additional protection elements. An unchanging requirement is the development of the direction of attack drones, which compensate for part of the nomenclature of artillery shells," Syrskyi emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9