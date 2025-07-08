Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directions

The Russian aggressor is focusing its efforts on four fronts, increasing the number of personnel and strikes; a new difficult month of war lies ahead, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said following a meeting on the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June, UNN reports.

During this time, the Russian aggressor tried to unbalance our defense, increased the intensity and number of strikes, and sought to stretch the line of combat engagement. - Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "our task was to stabilize the situation and contain the enemy in threatening directions." "First of all, in the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Dobropilskyi, Pokrovskyi, and Novopavlivskyi directions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts, has created the largest concentration of troops and, unfortunately, significantly outnumbers us in forces and means," Syrskyi said.

The enemy is consistently increasing the number of personnel involved in the aggressive war against our country, and is increasing the production of missiles and drones. Therefore, we are forced to resort to symmetrical and asymmetrical moves, to look for new tactical and technological solutions to counter the occupiers. - the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Ukrainian soldiers, according to him, "bravely restrain the enemy's offensive attempts, accurately destroy Russian personnel and equipment, effectively strike at the aggressor's military and logistical targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation, and consistently weaken its production potential."

In June, Ukrainian defenders carried out 115 fire missions in the DeepStrike direction. Our artillery hit 2864 enemy targets. - Syrskyi noted.

"Ahead is a new difficult month of war. I have defined specific tasks to strengthen our defense capabilities. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to stand as a wall and thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive." With blood and sweat. Thanks to the support and unity of the Ukrainian people," he emphasized.

Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi

On mobilization and return from AWOL

According to the Commander-in-Chief, war with such an enemy requires mobilization and recruitment. "There are many problematic issues on this path, but the main thing during mobilization is to ensure a normal attitude towards people and proper training," he noted.

"At the meeting, we analyzed violations of the conscription procedure for mobilization in several regions. We identified errors and shortcomings that need to be analyzed and corrected. At the same time, the recorded increase in the number of returns from AWOL is encouraging," Syrskyi wrote.

About armaments

"Given the instability of the international situation, we are looking for new ways to obtain and acquire weapons and military equipment, expand the possibilities for its repair, modernization of additional protection elements. An unchanging requirement is the development of the direction of attack drones, which compensate for part of the nomenclature of artillery shells," Syrskyi emphasized.