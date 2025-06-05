Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

Ukraine reacted to Poland's appointment of a state Day of Remembrance for the victims of the so-called "genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called this step one that contradicts the spirit of good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Poland. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The department noted that such unilateral steps do not contribute to achieving mutual understanding and reconciliation, which both countries have been working on for a long time. In particular, in the format of the Joint Ukrainian-Polish Group on Historical Dialogue, which operates with the participation of the Ministries of Culture and Institutes of National Memory.

Ukraine consistently advocates for a scientific, impartial study of the complex pages of common history. We are convinced that the path to true reconciliation lies through dialogue, mutual respect and joint work of historians, and not through political unilateral assessments.

We call on the Polish side to refrain from steps that may lead to increased tension in bilateral relations. Despite the bias and political context of the resolution of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, we continue to follow the path of conducting search and exhumation works on the territory of Ukraine and Poland, respectively. We already have practical results on this path, which should be developed in the future - the statement of the department says.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Poles should not look for enemies among Ukrainians, and Ukrainians - among Poles. The enemy is common to both countries - Russia.

Let us remind you

On June 4, the Polish Sejm adopted a law establishing July 11 as the Day of Remembrance of victims of the "genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Commonwealth". According to the Polish side, more than 100,000 Poles were killed in the period from 1939 to 1946.