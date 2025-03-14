Portugal heads to its third election in almost three years after Prime Minister's scandalous resignation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16514 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106942 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168736 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106315 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342893 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173437 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144780 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124823 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108144 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Portugal heads to its third election in almost three years after Prime Minister's scandalous resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12638 views

The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.

Portugal heads to its third election in almost three years after Prime Minister's scandalous resignation

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced on Thursday that early parliamentary elections would be held on May 18 - the third national election in almost three years - after the scandalous resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, with the Socialist Party leading in public opinion polls, UNN reports citing AFP.

Details

The country's president said he wanted to act quickly to avoid prolonged instability, adding in a televised address that May 18 was "the preferred date for most parties".

Rebelo de Sousa met with party leaders on Wednesday and earlier on Thursday convened a meeting of the Council of State, which mainly consists of political leaders, for consultations before dissolving parliament.

"No one expected or wanted these elections" during a period of tense international conflicts, he said, urging parties to focus their campaigns on issues "that concern Portuguese people in their daily lives," such as the economy and healthcare.

Montenegro resigned on Tuesday after his center-right minority government lost a vote of no confidence. The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has been struggling with attacks over government contracts owned by his family's companies.

The Socialist Party won a majority in the parliamentary elections in January 2022. But due to scandals, the party lost its majority in the snap elections in March 2024.

Socialist Party leader António Costa resigned after an investigation into his role in awarding government contracts. He has denied any wrongdoing and became President of the European Council last year.

07.11.23, 22:09 • 59093 views

A public opinion poll published on Tuesday by Diario de Noticias showed that the Socialists are slightly ahead in terms of voting intentions - 30.8 percent.

The center-right Democratic Alliance group, led by Montenegro, received 25.8 percent, followed by the far-right Chega party with approximately 17 percent.

Montenegro has said he will run for prime minister again in the election.

Political scientist António Costa Pinto of the University of Lisbon said that Rebelo de Sousa's call for elections, also loyal to the PSD, was a kind of tactical "retreat".

This was aimed at avoiding an official investigation into Montenegro's alleged conflict of interest and trying to allow him to "survive politically," the analyst said.

The dispute that led to Montenegro's downfall centered around a service company owned by his wife and children that has contracts with a number of private firms, including one that has received government concessions.

The former prime minister said the family business would now belong exclusively to his children, but the opposition insisted he provide further details.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Luís Montenegro
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
European Council
António Costa
Portugal
