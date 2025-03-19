EU leaders strongly supported Ukraine after Trump's conversation with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.
Head of the European Council António Costa and Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen published the same messages on their X social media pages in support of Ukraine. They stressed that our state deserves a just and lasting peace, writes UNN.
The result of this terrible war should be a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We hope that yesterday's telephone conversation is progress in this direction. We remain unwavering in our support for Ukraine
These messages were published the day after US President Donald Trump had telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that today he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump.
"Today I will have contact with President Trump," Zelensky said during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Trump and Putin previously, during a telephone conversation, agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire.