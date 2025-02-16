ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10929 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53030 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76946 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106759 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101215 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113085 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116726 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153764 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90932 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58607 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26874 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88139 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48514 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144370 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88139 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134424 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136333 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164559 views
Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction

Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40329 views

The Russian occupiers are destroying historic buildings in the center of Mariupol, planning to build a new housing estate for IDPs from the Russian Federation. Local residents are not provided with the promised compensation apartments, and construction is frozen due to lack of funding.

Under the guise of so-called “restoration work,” the invaders began dismantling the historic center of Mariupol, destroying buildings of cultural and historical value.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , UNN and UNN.

 As noted, a significant part of the city was destroyed by massive shelling during active hostilities in 2022. Now, the occupiers are actually finishing off the city's architectural heritage, which symbolized its uniqueness and multifaceted history.

Therefore, in the central part of the city, representatives of the ROA decided to allow the construction of so-called “new” housing under mortgage for Russians from depressed regions of Russia and Asian immigrants. This is a deliberate policy aimed at changing the ethnic composition of the population and creating the illusion of “returning life” to the destroyed city

While the occupiers demonstrate their “successes” on propaganda TV channels, the reality for local residents is quite different. Residents of Mariupol are left homeless, as they are not provided with the promised compensation apartments.

Instead, priority is given to the resettlement of Russians. All construction, as noted in the report of the Resistance Center, is focused exclusively on the importation of Russian citizens. The work is actually frozen due to lack of funding, and the imported construction workers regularly complain about non-payment of wages. At best, the occupiers are only making cosmetic repairs to the facades, while the inside of the houses remain uninhabitable.

  We call on everyone who is under temporary occupation to sabotage the enemy's actions and join the Resistance Movement. If you know any important information about the invaders or their henchmen, please report it through our anonymous https://t.me/official_sprotyv_bot chatbot  

- the Center for National Resistance writes.

Recall

In 2025, the Kremlin plans to expand the capacity of the Mariupol seaport to export not only grain but also industrial equipment from Ukrainian lands. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWarCulture
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising