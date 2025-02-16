Under the guise of so-called “restoration work,” the invaders began dismantling the historic center of Mariupol, destroying buildings of cultural and historical value.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , UNN and UNN.

As noted, a significant part of the city was destroyed by massive shelling during active hostilities in 2022. Now, the occupiers are actually finishing off the city's architectural heritage, which symbolized its uniqueness and multifaceted history.

Therefore, in the central part of the city, representatives of the ROA decided to allow the construction of so-called “new” housing under mortgage for Russians from depressed regions of Russia and Asian immigrants. This is a deliberate policy aimed at changing the ethnic composition of the population and creating the illusion of “returning life” to the destroyed city - The Center emphasizes.

While the occupiers demonstrate their “successes” on propaganda TV channels, the reality for local residents is quite different. Residents of Mariupol are left homeless, as they are not provided with the promised compensation apartments.

Instead, priority is given to the resettlement of Russians. All construction, as noted in the report of the Resistance Center, is focused exclusively on the importation of Russian citizens. The work is actually frozen due to lack of funding, and the imported construction workers regularly complain about non-payment of wages. At best, the occupiers are only making cosmetic repairs to the facades, while the inside of the houses remain uninhabitable.

We call on everyone who is under temporary occupation to sabotage the enemy's actions and join the Resistance Movement. If you know any important information about the invaders or their henchmen, please report it through our anonymous https://t.me/official_sprotyv_bot chatbot - the Center for National Resistance writes.

Recall

In 2025, the Kremlin plans to expand the capacity of the Mariupol seaport to export not only grain but also industrial equipment from Ukrainian lands.