Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv with missiles. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

The city is under missile attack. Stay in shelters - said Terekhov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, explosions are heard in Kharkiv.

The Russians are attacking Kharkiv with missiles. Explosions are heard. Stay in safe places until the alarm is over - said Syniehubov.

Let's add

Earlier, as Terekhov reported, the enemy attacked the city with CABs.

"Another arrival in the industrial zone of the Kyiv district," Terekhov said.