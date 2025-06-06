Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are launching missile strikes on Kharkiv. Local authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert, the enemy attacked the city with KABs.
The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv with missiles. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
The city is under missile attack. Stay in shelters
According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, explosions are heard in Kharkiv.
The Russians are attacking Kharkiv with missiles. Explosions are heard. Stay in safe places until the alarm is over
Earlier, as Terekhov reported, the enemy attacked the city with CABs.
"Another arrival in the industrial zone of the Kyiv district," Terekhov said.