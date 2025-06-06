The SES has suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night. Their emergency service workers will resume tomorrow morning. UNN reports this with reference to the SES in Telegram.

Details

Rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of brutal shelling in various districts of the capital from night to evening.

In the Solomyanskyi district, after the Russian attack, a fire broke out at one of the infrastructure facilities on an area of 2,000 square meters.

In another, an apartment on the 11th floor of a 16-story building caught fire. 3 people were injured, and 3 more were rescued by emergency workers, including 1 child.

During the day, 32 people were injured, including 2 children. Among the rescuers, there were 16 injured and three rescuers died.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, the Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on Kyiv and the capital region using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro and the railway tracks were damaged.