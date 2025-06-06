In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate "arrivals" of enemy missiles. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Information about casualties has not been received at this time, added Syniehubov.

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv: there is a preliminary hit on the industrial zone