In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy missile strikes have been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Information about casualties has not been received at this time.
In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate "arrivals" of enemy missiles. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Preliminary reports indicate "arrivals" of enemy missiles in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv
Information about casualties has not been received at this time, added Syniehubov.
