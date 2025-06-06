The occupiers attacked Kharkiv: there is a preliminary hit on the industrial zone

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, preliminary reports indicate a hit on an industrial zone, reports UNN.

Preliminary reports indicate a hit on an industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district. Details are being clarified. - Terekhov reported.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, no information about casualties has been received so far.

