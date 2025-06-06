The occupiers attacked Kharkiv: there is a preliminary hit on the industrial zone
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv, a hit in the industrial zone was preliminarily recorded. Information about the victims has not yet been received, details are being clarified.
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, preliminary reports indicate a hit on an industrial zone, reports UNN.
Preliminary reports indicate a hit on an industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district. Details are being clarified.
According to the mayor of Kharkiv, no information about casualties has been received so far.
