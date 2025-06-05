$41.640.02
Combined shelling of Kharkiv: apartments are on fire, there are wounded, including a 13-year-old child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones. Hits on residential buildings were recorded, there are wounded, including a 13-year-old girl and an elderly man.

Combined shelling of Kharkiv: apartments are on fire, there are wounded, including a 13-year-old child

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones. There are injuries as a result of the shelling, including a pregnant woman. Apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv were hit, apartments and cars are burning. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleg Synegubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

Details

On Thursday, June 05, at 01:26, Ihor Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel that as a result of direct hits in residential high-rise buildings, there are wounded.

Three people were injured as a result of the drone strike on Kharkiv, including a 13-year-old girl and a man in his late seventies.

- the message reads.

"Apartments and cars near the houses are on fire," the official added.

Russians shelled Kharkiv region with MLRS: two dead, 3 wounded03.06.25, 12:20 • 1888 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
