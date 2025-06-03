Russians shelled Kharkiv region with MLRS: two dead, 3 wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck the village of Chystovodivka with MLRS, killing two and wounding three, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Russians shelled the village of Chystovodivka, Kuniev community. At this time, it is known that 2 people were killed as a result of the strike. 3 more were injured of varying degrees of severity. Preliminary, the enemy struck from MLRS - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, the data is being updated, and people continue to seek medical help.

