In Kharkiv region, Russia attacked a postal terminal with a missile and drones: a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

At night, Russian troops attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv with a missile and drones. Also, the Izium, Kharkiv, and Kupiansk districts came under fire.

In Kharkiv region, Russia attacked a postal terminal with a missile and drones: a fire broke out

In the suburbs of Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked a postal terminal with a missile and drones at night, causing a large-scale fire, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Approximately between 2:30 and 3:10, nine enemy drones and one Kh-35 cruise missile attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out. No casualties

- the prosecutor's office reported.

The Kharkiv region police clarified that the terminal buildings and containers were damaged.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, also on June 3, at about 1:30, Russian UAVs struck the territory of an enterprise in the city of Balakliia. An employee was killed, and another employee was injured.

The regional police clarified that in the Izyum district, a 33-year-old employee of one of the damaged enterprises was killed, and another one, 38 years old, was injured. Warehouse and office premises, a fence, gates and other items were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, enemy shelling over the past day claimed the lives of three citizens, and six residents of Kharkiv region were injured. Izyum, Kharkiv and Kupyansk districts were under attack by the occupiers. The occupiers used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, artillery and drones against the civilian population.

In particular, as a result of a FAB-500 hit with UMPC on the city of Kupyansk, dozens of residential buildings were damaged. Four women aged 55, 60, 61, 62 and a 59-year-old man were injured. During the artillery shelling in the village of Kivsharivka, two women aged 62 and 64 were killed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
FAB-500
Balakliia
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
