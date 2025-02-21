Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues

Work continues on the treaty on rare earth minerals. For Ukraine, the correct distribution of profits and security guarantees are important aspects. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Regarding the meeting with (US Special Representative - ed.) Kellogg and why there is some hope here, because, once again. Ukraine offers rational approaches in bilateral relations not only to the United States but to any other country. The President insists on mathematically calculated steps that will be beneficial to both sides. The Ukrainian side insists that this treaty (on rare earth metals - ed.) should be worked out in a high-quality legal context and should take into account two basic needs for us - Podolyak said.

According to him, the first need for Ukraine is the correct distribution of profits.

"The first thing is the right distribution of profits, because we want to get a big return on all this. Of course, we are interested in having investments, global investors who will be able to open a logistics leverage to global markets, which significantly increases the value of minerals on the global market, etc. and significantly increases the profitability of the country, in this case we are talking about Ukraine," Podolyak said.

He noted that the second aspect is security guarantees.

"Security guarantees that should ensure that investments will be secured for a long time. The second thing we are concerned about in our relations with the US side is unconditional security guarantees regarding the outcome of the war as such," he said, adding that military aid programs should be resumed.

"Because the programs that were voted for during Biden's term are still working. They continue to work, nothing has been stopped, but there are no new programs yet and they need to be discussed. At the meeting with Kellogg, these issues were clearly discussed by the Ukrainian side," Podoliak said.

Podolyak emphasized that the agreement on rare earth metals should carefully specify the amount of investment.

"How much and what kind of product will be distributed among the receiving countries. Then we move on to the second part, which is of concern to Ukraine - security guarantees. This should also be enshrined in this agreement. The Ukrainian side offers all this and the American side offers it. There is no such thing as: let's automatically take something away without taking into account the position of Ukraine or the position of the United States," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that this is the work of legal teams.

"When the legal format of this document is finalized, it will be parishioned by the relevant line ministries. After that, I think the signing of such an agreement may be at the level of the presidents. Therefore, we continue to work on the agreement, this work has not disappeared, but we need to give some time for this agreement to be worked out," Podolyak said.

Axios, citing Ukrainian and American sources, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had handed Ukraine a "improved" version of the fossil fuel deal after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "angered" the American leader by not signing the previous agreement.

A day after Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a "dictator", White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz commented in an interview with FOX News on what the Ukrainian side should do in the context of the current White House administration's attempts to resolve Russian aggression against Ukraine.