Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8890 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 27136 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 58926 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107836 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93531 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116556 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147381 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115102 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54348 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81286 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34987 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103891 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 47045 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 58933 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147381 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138387 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170913 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23567 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131974 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133897 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162447 views
Actual
Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues

Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131152 views

The Presidential Administration continues to work on the agreement on rare earth minerals with the United States. Ukraine insists on a fair distribution of profits and security guarantees under the agreement.

Work continues on the treaty on rare earth minerals. For Ukraine, the correct distribution of profits and security guarantees are important aspects. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Regarding the meeting with (US Special Representative - ed.) Kellogg and why there is some hope here, because, once again. Ukraine offers rational approaches in bilateral relations not only to the United States but to any other country. The President insists on mathematically calculated steps that will be beneficial to both sides. The Ukrainian side insists that this treaty (on rare earth metals - ed.) should be worked out in a high-quality legal context and should take into account two basic needs for us

- Podolyak said.

According to him, the first need for Ukraine is the correct distribution of profits.

"The first thing is the right distribution of profits, because we want to get a big return on all this. Of course, we are interested in having investments, global investors who will be able to open a logistics leverage to global markets, which significantly increases the value of minerals on the global market, etc. and significantly increases the profitability of the country, in this case we are talking about Ukraine," Podolyak said.

He noted that the second aspect is security guarantees.

"Security guarantees that should ensure that investments will be secured for a long time. The second thing we are concerned about in our relations with the US side is unconditional security guarantees regarding the outcome of the war as such," he said, adding that military aid programs should be resumed.

Zelenskyy: there was nothing about security guarantees in the US agreement on rare earths19.02.25, 13:47 • 99049 views

"Because the programs that were voted for during Biden's term are still working. They continue to work, nothing has been stopped, but there are no new programs yet and they need to be discussed. At the meeting with Kellogg, these issues were clearly discussed by the Ukrainian side," Podoliak said.

Podolyak emphasized that the agreement on rare earth metals should carefully specify the amount of investment.

"How much and what kind of product will be distributed among the receiving countries. Then we move on to the second part, which is of concern to Ukraine - security guarantees. This should also be enshrined in this agreement. The Ukrainian side offers all this and the American side offers it. There is no such thing as: let's automatically take something away without taking into account the position of Ukraine or the position of the United States," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that this is the work of legal teams.

"When the legal format of this document is finalized, it will be parishioned by the relevant line ministries. After that, I think the signing of such an agreement may be at the level of the presidents. Therefore, we continue to work on the agreement, this work has not disappeared, but we need to give some time for this agreement to be worked out," Podolyak said.

Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP14.02.25, 21:02 • 124160 views

AddendumAddendum

Axios, citing Ukrainian and American sources, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had handed Ukraine a "improved" version of the fossil fuel deal after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "angered" the American leader by not signing the previous agreement.

A day after Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a "dictator", White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz commented in an interview with FOX News on what the Ukrainian side should do in the context of the current White House administration's attempts to resolve Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues | УНН