Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP

11:57 AM • 23382 views

09:54 AM • 64698 views

09:29 AM • 88592 views

09:20 AM • 109848 views

08:41 AM • 85804 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120206 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 101687 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116786 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155239 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100059 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69035 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38986 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120206 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145732 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177990 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62916 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100301 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134877 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136782 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164946 views
Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124190 views

The US Congressional delegation in Munich offered Zelenskyy to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources. The Ukrainian president politely declined the offer.

A delegation of the US Congress in Munich wanted President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a document that would give the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused. This was reported by The Washington Post journalist Josh Rogin in X, UNN reports.

Several lawmakers here in Munich have told me that a US Congressional delegation handed Zelenskiy a paper they wanted him to sign giving the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources 

- he wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian leader politely refused to sign it.

Recall

Zelenskyy has previously said that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in rare earths mining, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump saidthat Ukraine had "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

