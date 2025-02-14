Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP

A delegation of the US Congress in Munich wanted President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a document that would give the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused. This was reported by The Washington Post journalist Josh Rogin in X, UNN reports.

Several lawmakers here in Munich have told me that a US Congressional delegation handed Zelenskiy a paper they wanted him to sign giving the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources - he wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian leader politely refused to sign it.

Recall

Zelenskyy has previously said that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in rare earths mining, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump saidthat Ukraine had "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.